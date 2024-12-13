Attaullah Tarar discusses media collaboration, joint documentaries with TRT World

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, currently visiting Turkiye, toured the headquarters of Turkish state TV channel, TRT World.

During his visit, he held discussions with the channel’s Director General of International Broadcast, Omer Faruk Tanriverdi, on strengthening media cooperation, producing joint documentaries, promoting tourism, and other mutual interests.

Tarar emphasized that Pakistan attaches great respect to its fraternal relationship with Turkiye, noting the strong historical, religious, and cultural ties between the two nations. He highlighted ongoing agreements between Pakistan and Turkiye, which include co-producing dramas and documentaries as part of their strategic partnership.

The Information Minister also mentioned the success of Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem, who set a world record in Javelin Throw at the Summer Olympics. He suggested that a documentary on Nadeem’s inspiring journey could be produced, showcasing the immense talent present in both countries.

The two sides further discussed the Shandur Polo Festival, a major cultural event in Pakistan, known for being held at the highest altitude in the world. Tarar proposed producing a joint documentary on the event in collaboration with PTV World, which could be broadcast globally, further promoting tourism and sports in Pakistan.

Moreover, Tarar pointed out that shared cultural and religious values were key to the popularity of Turkish dramas and documentaries in Pakistan. He also emphasized the importance of producing a digital documentary on the ongoing atrocities in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, stressing the need for greater global awareness.