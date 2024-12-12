Entertainment

Hailey Bieber Gets Real About Life With Justin Bieber’s Painful Disease

By Agencies

Hailey Bieber, American stunning model, recently opened her heart out about how her husband, Justin Bieber is battling with painful Lyme disease which undoubtedly affected their lives.

The lovebirds, who got married back in 2018 in most lavishing and star-studded ceremony, heartwarmingly welcomed their first baby boy Jack Blues Bieber this year.

Hailey Bieber gets real about life with Justin Biebers painful disease

Back in 2020, the Peaches singer shed lights on his Lyme disease diagnosis, where bacteria bite causes body aches or difficulty while thinking, leaving him deeply affected as it has taken a toll on his mental health as well.

In the previous episode of Women’s Health UK’s Going for Goal podcast, Hailey shared how his husband Justin’s Lyme illness has completely changed the way they both used to view health.

The 28-year-old model explained: “Lyme disease makes you more aware of how you feel and what symptoms to address.”

She further talked about the importance of looking after the health, urging people to go to the doctors as soon as possible when such situation occurrs.

Seemingly, the excruciating journey has not been very smooth ride for Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber after the diagnose of the disease.

Previous article
Meghan Markle Takes Part In Special Celebration Without Prince Harry
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Princess Kate and Donald Trump Vie For Prestigious Title

Princess Kate has been shortlisted for Time magazine’s prestigious Person of the Year award, a recognition highlighting her significant influence in raising awareness about privacy and...

Opposition and treasury protest ministers’ absence from NA session

Thailand launches e-visa service for Pakistani, Afghan travelers

PM pledges strengthened efforts for Universal Health Coverage goals by 2030

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.