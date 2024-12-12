HEADLINES

Meghan Markle Takes Part In Special Celebration Without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle recently joined friends to celebrate the upcoming arrival of a baby girl at a pink-themed baby shower hosted by Samantha Stone, a high-profile figure in Soho House.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared radiant in a pale pink fitted dress, aligning with the event’s colour theme, and was featured in a photo shared on Instagram by her friend Kelly Zajfen.

Meghan stood alongside Samantha, the expectant mother, and Markus Anderson, another close friend and global membership director of Soho House.

This marks Meghan’s first public sighting since her solo appearance at a charity gala for Tyler Perry, held while Prince Harry was engaged in commitments in New York. At the baby shower, Meghan seemed relaxed and in good spirits, celebrating with her inner circle of friends.

 

This isn’t Meghan’s first experience with baby showers, as she famously hosted a grand celebration in New York City before the birth of her son, Archie, in 2019.

The star-studded event included notable guests such as Serena Williams, Amal Clooney, and Gayle King, making headlines for its luxurious details and high-profile guest list.

The baby shower coincides with Meghan and Harry’s preparations for a cosy Christmas celebration at their California home, away from the royal family. In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Meghan shared her excitement about the holiday season, saying, “Every year gets better with children at Christmas.”

