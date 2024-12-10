Royal Family Shares Important Message as Prince Harry Suffers Major Blow

King Charles III’s office has shared an important video with a powerful message to encourage conversations around domestic and gender-based violence after Prince Harry’s setback.

The royal family’s social media accounts shared meaningful video to honour Queen Camilla and other women on the final day of ‘UN women’s 16 Days of Activism.’

The video message was shared with an important message: “A time to encourage conversations around domestic and gender-based violence.”

It adds: “In this clip from ‘Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors’ actor Sir Patrick Stewart shares his experiences of domestic violence.

“To watch the documentary in full, which follows The Queen as she speaks to survivors and change makers in the course of her work in this area, head to @ITVXofficial.”

The post comes hours after Prince Harry received a shocking news about his cherished charity in South African continent as Richard Miller, the chief executive of Sentabale, has stepped down from his position after five years.