Princess Kate Receives Best Wishes After Being Shortlisted For Key Title

Princess Kate garnered praise for being shortlisted for Time Magazine’s Person of the Year honour.

In conversation with GB, senior royal commentator Angela Levin said, “I can only hope that she wins, I think she’s so marvellous. She’s gone through so much.”

She added, “And seeing her at the weekend with all the family for the first time, she was going around talking to everybody and she was looking sensational.”

The royal expert lauded the Princess of Wales for enduring pain and also behaving so “brilliantly” and spoken “honourably.”

However, Angela predicted, “There are some other people in there such as Elon Musk aren’t there? I think that he could easily snatch it from her. But even if she doesn’t win, we think she’s wonderful.”

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales has been nominated for the key title alongside influential leaders including Kamala Harris, Donald Trump etc.

The winner will be announced on December 12.

Notably, Kate was previously on the TIME100 list of Most Influential People in 2013, and one of the runners-up for Person of the Year in 2011.