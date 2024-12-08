Prince William had to travel on a very short to notice to Paris just hours after Kate Middleton’s annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey concluded.

The Prince of Wales was summoned for an urgent meeting in Paris and to attend the highly anticipated reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral after a devastating fire engulfed it five years ago.

In the wee hours Sunday morning, the Kensington Palace issued an update on William’s travels and his attendance at the diplomatic event.

“A wonderful event to celebrate the reopening of the @notredamedeparis,” a statement read on social media alongside a carousel of key highlights of the evening

“It is an immense achievement to renovate such a beautiful and culturally important building. Thank you and well done to everyone who has been a part of this project,” the message continued. “Also a pleasure to spend time with @emmanuelmacron and @realdonaldtrump.”

On Saturday, William represented his cancer-stricken father King Charles as je joined world leaders and heads of state — including French President Emmanuel Macron, First Lady Jill Biden, and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump — at the ceremony held for the historic Gothic building.

The heir to the throne was also supposed to meet Biden ahead of the ceremony as the Palace confirmed earlier. However, William had to meet later at the event on due to the difficulties caused by the weather.

Prince William is meant to discuss the importance of the Anglo-American “special relationship” during his meetings.