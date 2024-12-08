Entertainment

Gigi Hadid Stuns Onlookers With Cosy Appearance in NYC

By Agencies

Gigi Hadid went incognito for an outing in New York City after hanging out with her pal Taylor Swift.

The 29-year-old supermodel wrapped a 7ft long scarf around her neck to prevent herself against the cold as she walked through the metropolis.

The Guest in Residence founder looked unrecognisable as she bundled up in multiple layers, as seen in fan-posted pictures.

Gigi’s outfit consisted of a long black coat, black leather gloves, the oversized scarf and a denim blue baseball hat.

The mom of one paired her look with jeans and sturdy black boots, and accessorised it with black shades and a matching leather bag.

This comes after the supermodel was seen out and about with her bff Taylor Swift as the two spent their off time together at Waverly Inn, Manhattan.

The gal pals spent time without their boyfriends Travis Kelce and Bradley Cooper during Swift’s last days of break before she got back on stage to conclude her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Agencies
Agencies

