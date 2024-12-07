Salik says Madrassah registration bill delayed due to ‘legal complexities’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, has acknowledged the long-standing need for the registration of Madrassah, but cited legal complexities as the reason for delays in finalising the Madrassah Registration Bill.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Hussain emphasised that the registration of Madrassah had been a requirement for many years, with consultations having taken place with religious scholars, political leaders, and Madrassa administrations across various periods.

“The government, respecting Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s demands, passed the bill through Parliament, fulfilling its commitment. However, due to certain legal issues, it will take some more time before the Madrassah Registration Bill is fully legalised,” Hussain said.

He reassured that the intention was not to reverse the entire process of Madrassah registration. “Madrassahs are educational institutions, and they fall under the Ministry of Education,” he added.

Hussain explained that the registration process had faced significant legal challenges and a lengthy procedure, but after years of effort, a streamlined system had been put in place under the Directorate General of Religious Education and the Ministry of Education. “Under this system, 18,000 Madrassah are already registered,” he noted.

He also warned that if the entire registration process was scrapped now, it would undo years of hard work. “If this entire process is halted, it will waste all the efforts already made,” Hussain said.

The Minister further clarified that Madrassah are educational institutions, not industrial entities. He stressed that such demands should not set a precedent for other sectors to move under different ministries.

“The country’s system is based on established rules and regulations, not on individual wishes,” Hussain asserted.

The Ministry of Education and the Directorate General of Religious Education, he said, have worked hard to simplify and facilitate the registration process. The Directorate now offers an easy, one-window operation for Madrassah registration, making the process more accessible.

The Minister concluded by urging continued support for the streamlined registration system and assured that the government remained committed to ensuring the proper legal recognition of Madrassa across the country.