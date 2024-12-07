PTI spent more than Rs2b from KP’s exchequer on ‘third aborted coup’: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that utilising official resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for its personal publicity and photo sessions is shameful for PTI, asserting that more than Rs2 billion from the KP’s exchequer had been spent on the “third aborted coup of November 26.”

In a statement, Azma Bokhari questioned that in what capacity Bushra Bibi distributed cheques to people.

“Bushra Bibi claimed that she did not run away and stood alone, although she holds a world record in running away. The whole nation saw Bushra Bibi fleding away from D-Chowk at 10:30pm on November 26”, she added.

The Information Minister said that the entire media was a witness that D-Chowk was cleared by 11:15pm. “Her own workers had pelted stones and sticks on Bushra Bibi’s car when she ran away. The workers punctured tyres of her vehicle so that she would not run away. There is a CCTV footage in which Bushra Bibi changed her car and fled away. Bushra Bibi had hidden herself in the street while fleeing and changed her car. Bushra Bibi herself did not go beyond Kulsoom Plaza.

Azma Bokhari underscored that they should also tell the nation where Bushra Bibi had fled, who had brought an army of millions from KPK and went away. The KP government spent Rs810 on launching attack on the Federation on October 5.

The Information Minister said that Bushra Bibi is living a luxurious lifestyle on government property and when she is summoned by the court, them she falls sick. Bushra Bibi failed to appear in court proceedings for the last 10 hearings due to fear of being apprehended.