Punjab govt decides to launch ‘Business Card’ to promote SMEs

Maryam Nawaz directs to introduce ‘Business Card’ and ‘CM Easy Business Financing’ schemes

Medium business loans upto Rs1m, bigger loans of up to Rs30m will be provided under scheme

LAHORE: We will increase employment opportunities by promoting trade and industry in Punjab, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while directing the authorities concerned to take measures for the grant of interest-free small and medium loans to promote commercial activities in the province.

She directed them to introduce ‘Business Card’ and ‘Chief Minister Easy Business Financing’ schemes for the purpose. Under ‘Business Card’ scheme, medium business loans ranging from Rs1 million will be given, whereas relatively bigger loans of up to Rs30 million will be provided under “Chief Minister Easy Business Financing Scheme.” She sought a comprehensive plan for the award of small and medium loans under these schemes.

The Punjab CM directed the relevant authorities to allocate separate zones for small and medium industries in big cities. She said, “Loans will have to be repaid in 05 years under the “Chief Minister Easy Business Financing Scheme.” She added, “A grace period of 03 months will also be given to the borrower after receiving the first loan instalment.” She also reviewed a proposal to provide loans on preferential basis to selected commercial sectors.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif clarified, “Business Card will not be used for payment in 10 areas including restaurants.” She added, “IT startups in Nawaz Sharif IT City will be able to get preferential loans.”

Message on International Civil Aviation Day

“Aviation has turned the world into a global village, distances have been narrowed,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on International Civil Aviation Day. She added, “I pay tributes to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for bringing aviation and PIA back to their lost position.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “With the thoughtful efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PIA has been allowed to operate flights in Europe.” She added, “The role of aviation in promoting economy, tourism and public relations cannot be underestimated.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,” Punjab government is committed to providing modern air travel facilities.” She added, “The proposal to establish a Punjab airline is being reviewed.”

CM TAKES NOTICE OF 4 DEATHS DUE TO POISONOUS LIQUOR

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif sought a report from Punjab Inspector General of Police while taking notice of death of four people after drinking poisonous liquor in Phool Nagar. She directed strict crackdown to stop production of poisonous liquor, and also directed to expedite action to stop sale and purchase of poisonous liquor.