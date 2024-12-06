Rajender Meghwar makes history as first Hindu PSP officer in Pakistan

LAHORE: Rajender Meghwar on Friday made history by becoming the first Hindu officer to join the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP).

Meghwar, a young and accomplished individual, has started his duties as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Faisalabad, specifically in the Gulberg area.

Hailing from Badin, a rural and economically challenged region in Sindh, Meghwar cleared the competitive Civil Services Examination (CSS) to secure his position in the police force. He expressed immense pride in fulfilling his long-held aspiration to serve his community through the police department.

Speaking about his appointment, ASP Meghwar highlighted that working in the police force would enable him to make a significant impact on the community, particularly for his fellow minorities, which he felt would not have been possible in other government sectors. “Being in the police allows us to directly address the problems of the people, which we cannot do in other departments,” he said.

The appointment has also been met with optimism from his colleagues in the police force. This is the first time a Hindu officer has been posted in such a prominent position in Faisalabad since the establishment of the Punjab Police.

Police officials believe Meghwar’s presence will not only help improve law and order but also address the concerns of minority communities, fostering greater inclusivity within the force.

In related news, Roopmati, another member of Pakistan’s minority community, has also passed the CSS exam. She aspires to work in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and is determined to project a positive image of Pakistan on the international stage.