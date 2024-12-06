NATIONAL

PTI’s Qureshi gets into argument with cops over changing vehicle

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday got into argument with police officials over the type of vehicle being used for his transfer back to Kot Lakhpat Jail.

According to a private TV channel report, the disagreement arose when police attempted to switch the double-cabin vehicle, originally assigned for transporting inmates, with a single-cabin vehicle for Qureshi’s return from Rawalpindi court to Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore.

As per the report, former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi harshly argued with Police Inspector Sheikh Hammad, expressing his displeasure over the change.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, citing severe back pain, refused to travel in the single-cabin vehicle, opting instead to wait in the courtroom until a double-cabin vehicle was arranged.

“I will not return in this vehicle. I have back trouble and cannot endure the discomfort,” Qureshi stated firmly to the police inspector. The altercation caused a temporary delay in Qureshi’s transfer to the jail.

