Princess Kate Shares Heartfelt Video As Fans Crown Her ‘Queen of Christmas’

Princess Kate has been crowned the ‘Queen of Christmas’ by fans after sharing a festive video ahead of her much-anticipated Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey. The update, released by Kensington Palace, has sparked excitement worldwide.

The short, 16-second video offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse of preparations for the annual royal event. It featured stacks of crisp stationery, neatly sealed envelopes, and the ceremonial placement of letters into a Royal Mail post box, all set to a cheerful Christmas jingle.

Invitations to the event, addressed to 1,600 guests, invite attendees to reflect, celebrate, and embrace community spirit during the festive season.

The carol service, hosted by Princess Kate and supported by The Royal Foundation, will be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve. The event combines music, messages of hope, and tributes to individuals making a difference in their communities. Guests will arrive at 3:30 p.m., with the service running from 5 to 6 p.m.

Ahead of the event, Princess Kate sent a heartfelt letter with the invitations. In it, she reflected on the significance of Christmas, writing: “It is a time for celebration and joy, but also an opportunity to slow down and reflect on what connects us all.”

She emphasized the importance of love and community, adding: “Christmas reminds us to turn to love, not fear—love that is kind, understanding, forgiving, and full of hope.” She also praised individuals across the UK who provide support to those in need, highlighting their inspiring work.

This year’s service carries special meaning for the Princess, who revealed earlier in the year that she had been diagnosed with cancer. In September, she announced completing preventative chemotherapy treatment, marking a significant milestone in her recovery.

Princess Kate’s letter concluded with a reminder of the event’s purpose: “This Carol Service celebrates every one of you and reminds us that, in times of joy and sadness, we are each other’s light.” Her words captured the spirit of unity and compassion that she continues to champion.