Kate Middleton Set To Bring Joy to King Charles’ Heart With New Move

By Agencies

Kate Middleton is set to bring joy to King Charles’ heart by joining him and Queen Camilla at a major event, a royal expert has revealed.

The Princess of Wales will accompany the King and the Queen in welcoming the Emir of Qatar during his state visit to the UK on December 3.

The event will include a ceremonial reception at Horse Guards Parade, followed by a meeting with the monarch and his wife.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Jennie Bond said the Princess of Wales’ appearance shows her dedication to her royal role and will be a poignant moment for the monarch.

In a chat with OK! Magazine, Bond said, “I’m sure the bond between Charles and Catherine has grown ever stronger during these long months of cancer treatment.”

She added, “They must sit down sometimes and compare notes and I think the King will be very touched that Catherine has chosen an important state occasion like this to make a high profile appearance.”

“It shows her dedication to the job she acquired on marriage, and to the monarchy,” she shared of Kate Middleton

