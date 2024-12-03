PM Shehbaz calls for global cooperation to tackle water crisis

RIYADH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the urgent need for international cooperation and collaboration to address the growing water-related challenges, speaking at the “One Water Summit” in Riyadh on Tuesday.

In his address, PM Shehbaz underscored the importance of ensuring the sustainable management of water resources worldwide. “We need international cooperation and collaboration to ensure availability and sustainable management of water for all,” he said.

He urged the global community to engage in knowledge sharing and exchange of expertise to tackle this pressing issue. “Adequate funding for climate-resilient infrastructure and overcoming the financing gap remains critical for climate-resilient countries,” he added.

The premier also stressed the importance of establishing frameworks for transparency, data-sharing, and regional cooperation to avoid conflicts and promote shared water resources. He highlighted that without these frameworks, efforts to address the water crisis would face serious challenges.

PM Shehbaz further called for investing in skill development, research, and strengthening institutions to effectively address water-related challenges both at the national and global levels.

“Last but not least, we require strong political will and global leadership to overcome the water crisis,” he concluded, reinforcing the need for coordinated global action to ensure water security in the face of climate change.

The summit, which gathers leaders, experts, and organisations from around the world, aims to find collective solutions to global water issues, such as scarcity, pollution, and mismanagement.