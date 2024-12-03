PHC grants transit bail to Bushra Bibi till December 23

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday granted transit bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, until December 23, 2024.

Justice Waqar Ahmed, presiding over the case, approved her transit bail application after hearing the arguments of her lawyer. According to the petitioner’s counsel, Bushra Bibi has filed transit bail applications in 27 different cases, and the court’s decision allows her to appear before the relevant courts.

The Additional Attorney General argued that Bushra Bibi should be required to appear in the courts handling the respective cases. However, Justice Waqar Ahmed clarified that the purpose of the transit bail was to ensure her appearance in the relevant courts.

Bushra Bibi’s lawyer had requested an extension of the bail period, citing the need for her to attend over 50 cases. However, Justice Waqar Ahmed denied the request, explaining that more time could not be granted due to the upcoming winter vacations.

In a related development, a Rawalpindi accountability court, hearing the 190 million-pound reference against Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan, issued fresh notices to the bailiff while maintaining her non-bailable arrest warrant. Bushra Bibi did not appear in court for the hearing, although Imran Khan was present. Her lawyer, Salman Safdar, submitted an undertaking assuring the court that she would attend the next hearing. The court accepted the assurance, while the prosecution, represented by NAB lawyers, did not oppose the submission.

The accountability court had previously granted multiple opportunities for the defense to present statements and cross-examine witnesses. NAB’s report indicated that Bushra Bibi was not present at her last known address despite efforts to serve her. A petition had also been filed for her exemption from attending the court, though this was opposed by NAB.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned until December 5, 2024, and a show-cause notice has been issued to her guarantor.