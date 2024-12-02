ATC sends Imran Khan on judicial remand in seven new cases

ISLAMABAD: The anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on a 14-day judicial remand in connection with seven new cases.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah presided over the hearing, during which the court approved Khan’s remand in the New Town police station case, as well as in six other cases, Express News reported.

Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail, was arrested by police after he was granted bail in the Toshakhana 2.0 case.

The court rejected the request for physical remand in six other cases from September 28 and October 5, and ordered that Imran Khan be sent to jail on judicial remand. Once the judicial remand was approved, Imran Khan was taken into the custody of jail police.

Imran Khan’s cell 4 had been designated as New Town police station. After being sent on judicial remand, his cell will now be part of Adiala Jail.

Earlier, Imran Khan was arrested in six cases related to the protests on September 28, October 4, and October 5. However, no arrests have been made in the 28 cases related to the November 24 protest.

There are seven cases registered against the founding chairman of PTI for the protests on September 28, October 4, and October 5.