Dar, Kh Asif dismiss PTI claims on deaths during protest as ‘malicious’ and ‘absolutely false’

DPM refutes allegations of state brutality and indiscriminate firing by law enforcement authorities

Defence Minster asks about evidence of videos by families of deceased to verify claims of casualties

ISLAMABAD/SIALKOT: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday strongly refuted allegations of state brutality and indiscriminate firing by law enforcement authorities during recent clashes with protestors.

In a statement issued by the Deputy Prime Minister Office, Ishaq Dar labeled the claims of gunshot wounds and unwarranted violence as “malicious” and “absolutely false,” urging to provide evidence such as “graves and dead bodies” to substantiate the accusations. He said the so-called protestors came armed with heavy ammunition and tear gas canisters.

“The mob was determined to create chaos and ready to kill. Our security and law enforcement agencies exercised maximum restraint with patience despite deaths within their ranks,” he said adding that the PTI leaders abandoned their workers and were now developing a ridiculous and lies-based narrative of state brutality.

The statement came after PTI made several claims that their workers were shot dead during Islamabad protest.

Kh Asif berates PTI for creating propaganda of dead bodies

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif berated the opposition PTI for creating propaganda of dead bodies in its protest in Islamabad.

Talking to media in Sialkot, he blamed the PTI for attacking Rangers and police personnel in its protest on Nov 24.

Kh Asif criticised the PTI leadership for fleeing the protest venue when they met resistance, saying no such example of fleeing was found in the history of wars.

He stated that every PTI leader was quoting different casualty numbers and the KP CM was claiming thousands of dead. The PTI was creating a false narrative, he said.

Kh Asif asked about evidence of videos by families of deceased to verify the claims of casualties.

The defence minister insisted that the KP government attacked the federal capital by misusing resources. He recalled the incidents where the PTI sabotaged the Chinese president’s visit in 2014, SCO conference and Belarusian president’s visit.

He lambasted the KP CM for engaging in politics and attacking capital instead of paying attention to Parachinar where Taliban were behind genocide.

The defence minister warned that no one would be allowed to attack Islamabad and malign Pakistan.