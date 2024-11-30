Bilawal endorses ‘use of force’ against opposition to bring political stability in country

KARACHI: Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Saturday called for political stability in Pakistan, whether it requires “dialogue between the government and opposition or the use of force”.

Speaking at a rally marking the PPP’s 57th founding anniversary in Sukkur, Bhutto highlighted that achieving peace and economic stability in Pakistan required national consensus, underlining that political differences must not hinder the country’s progress.

“Political stability is essential for the country’s future, whether achieved through dialogue or, if necessary, through firm measures,” Bhutto stated. He also called for a new National Action Plan (NAP) to combat terrorism, recognising the country’s urgent need to address growing security threats.

Bilawal Bhutto urged all political parties and activists to strive for democracy and the supremacy of the constitution in the country, as other issues can only be addressed after achieving political stability. He emphasized that the opposition plays a crucial role in ensuring political stability, as they are not presenting themselves as a democratic and political opposition.

Critisizing, PTI for protest and making choas in Islamabad, he mentioned that some political parties in Pakistan are not practicing politics within the political framework. The events of May 9 and what happened in Islamabad are not politics. Politicians must engage in political processes to limit the role of institutions to their constitutional boundaries.

Bilawal added that politicians should resolve issues through dialogue. It is his desire that both the government and opposition work together to establish political stability in the country, with the government bearing more responsibility in this regard.

He stated that some opposition parties want to engage in political opposition, while others adopt an anti-political and undemocratic approach. The opposition adopting a democratic and political stance should be responded to accordingly. If the opposition continues with an undemocratic stance, the government will respond in the same manner.

Bilawal emphasized that they always advocate for negotiations and dialogue, but the opposition parties are seeking talks with the establishment rather than with political parties. If this approach to politics continues, both PTI and the country will suffer.

The PPP chairman stated that the government has not contacted him regarding a ban on PTI or the imposition of governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. If the government reaches out, they will try to ensure a decision is made by consensus.

Bilawal said that the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very grave, and an emergency crisis is developing due to law and order issues. The situation in Parachinar is being highlighted on social media and international media, while the provincial government is attacking the federation instead of restoring its authority.

Bilawal added that the Chief Minister is still threatening to shoot at the federation in the assembly. He questioned how long they would tolerate this, as the real issues of Pakistan are different. “There are over 100 bodies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and they are looking for their 100 bodies in Islamabad.”

He further stated that it is the responsibility of the provincial government to restore law and order in Kurram with the help of the federation. If they are not serious about this and only prioritise the release of their leader or securing an NRO, then they should relinquish their provincial government responsibilities.

Bilawal expressed hope that the provincial government would acknowledge its mistakes and focus on public issues. He also said that while protest is a right of the people, taking the law into their own hands or engaging in militancy should never be allowed.

Bhutto marked the anniversary by addressing PPP workers from 150 regions across Pakistan, including all four provinces, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, showcasing the party’s extensive reach. He praised PPP’s continued presence and its role in Pakistan’s political landscape, citing the enduring legacy of its leaders.

“Our political journey began with Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who laid the foundation for democracy in Pakistan and provided a constitutional framework for the country,” he said, honouring the party founder’s legacy. Bhutto also recalled the former prime minister’s role in implementing economic policies aimed at benefiting the working class.

“Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave Pakistan its first economic policy, with reforms benefiting the common people, not the elites.”

Further reflecting on the party’s history, Bhutto spoke of the late Benazir Bhutto’s pivotal role in guiding PPP through challenging times. “Benazir Bhutto’s courage was unmatched; she led the party with strength, even in the face of adversity,” he stated, recalling her leadership during the difficult periods of military rule.

He lamented her tragic assassination, which he said was a direct attempt to weaken the PPP, but affirmed that the party remained resilient, revitalised under the leadership of former President Asif Ali Zardari.

The PPP chairman expressed pride in his party’s accomplishments, such as the 18th Amendment and the creation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), both of which, he said, fulfilled key promises made by Benazir Bhutto.

“Under Zardari’s leadership, we passed the 18th Amendment, granted provincial autonomy, and tackled poverty through initiatives like the Benazir Income Support Programme,” Bhutto remarked.