‘Fast & Furious’: Vin Diesel shocks fans with cryptic post

By Agencies

Fast and Furious fans are in shock after an unexpected tease by the actor.

Vin Diesel, the face of the franchise, peeked into the troubled state of Fast X: Part 2, the upcoming follow-up to Fast X.

Diesel posted on Thursday painting a far less optimistic picture than many had hoped on Thanksgiving.

“I got Universal in one ear saying we need Fast X2 by March 2026! I have Concast in the other ear saying we need two movies to be the Finale! Then the writer on Fast Five sent me this image and said we need to see DOM and HOBBS resolve their differences,” Diesel wrote in his post.

“I just want to get back to real street racing, practical stunts… and a reunion of that beautiful brotherhood. Happy Thanksgiving…”

The Fast X franchise garnered $704 million globally that raked more than the franchise’s previous high marks. Fans are left in awe wondering if the sequel would ever come to fruition.

The 25th anniversary of Fast & Furious is around the corner as 2026 approaches.

Taylor Swift fans declare war on Travis Kelce’s ex in heated dispute
David Beckham Celebrates Wife Victoria’s Major Career Milestone
