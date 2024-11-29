Entertainment

David Beckham Celebrates Wife Victoria’s Major Career Milestone

By Agencies

David Beckham has once again proved himself to be a great husband by supporting his wife Victoria Beckham in achieving a major career milestone.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the 50-year-old fashion designer recently marked the tenth anniversary of her clothing brand with her family and close pals.

The former English footballer took to his Instagram handle to post adorable family photos from the intimate celebration, featuring his daughter, Harper, Victoria and himself.

David wrote a heartfelt caption, “Celebrating 10yrs of Victoria’s Dover Street store. Love what you’ve created with the space @roseuniake @victoriabeckham.”

For the event, the former Spice Girls singer was seen wearing a black bodysuit, while her husband was donning a navy-blue coat which he paired with matching trousers.

As David’s post gained popularity on social media, numerous fans flooded his comments section for being a dotting husband.

One fan penned, “Such a supportive husband you are, husband goals.”

“Omg, I’m beyond happy for Victoria and David!! They’re meant to be! Their love is so pure and genuine. Can’t wait to see what the future holds for these two lovebirds #LoveIsInTheAir,” another admirer gushed.

For the unknown, David and Victoria tied the knot in 1999.

Agencies
Agencies

