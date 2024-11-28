Entertainment

Royal Family Releases Emotional Statement As Buckingham Palace Closes Its Doors

By Agencies
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 23: (NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO SALES. NO USE AFTER OCTOBER 7 WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL FROM ROYAL COMMUNICATIONS) (EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE NOTE THE DOCUMENTS IN THE IMAGE HAVE BEEN BLURRED.) EDITORIAL USE ONLY. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph will be free for press usage until 7th October 2022. It must not be used after this date without prior, written permission from Royal Communications. In this image released on September 23, King Charles III carries out official government duties from his red box in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo by Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles III’s office has issued a very touching message after making major announcement about the Palace closure.

Duchess Sophie, the royal family’s hard-working royal, could not control her emotions and shed tears during her appearance at an event.

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended a travelling photo exhibition about courageous women with tears in her eyes.

The royal family’s social media accounts shared the photos of lady Louise Windsor’s mother with a touching statement.

The photos were released with a heartfelt message: “The Duchess then toured the exhibition by Farida Global Organisation which tells the stories of survivors of genocide and has been exhibited in cities around the world, including Berlin and the Hague.”

The message reads: “The #16Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is an international campaign to challenge violence against women and girls.

“The campaign runs every year from 25th November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to 10th December, Human Rights Day. Head to our Instagram Story to read more about HRH’s work to support women in conflict.”

Royal family releases emotional statement as Buckingham Palace closes its doors

The post comes amid reports that  Buckingham Palace has closed its doors for three years. Due to extensive renovation work, the Palace will not receive any state visits. These will be moved to Windsor Castle instead.

Previous article
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Plan To Celebrate Thanksgiving Together?
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Sarah Michelle Gellar Teases Fans With Cryptic Instagram Post From ‘I...

Sarah Michelle Gellar is keeping fans guessing with her latest Instagram post, sparking major buzz around her involvement in two beloved franchises. On Wednesday, November...

24-11-28 LHR

24-11-28 ISB

24-11-28 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.