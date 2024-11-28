PTI’s Hasan hints at probe into leaders’ absence from sit-in

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raoof Hassan has stated that an inquiry will be conducted to determine which party leaders participated in the recent sit-in and which did not.

Speaking to a private TV Channel, Hasan emphasized the need for a judicial inquiry into the action taken against the sit-in and assured that the party would take appropriate measures regarding the leaders who were absent from the protest.

Hassan acknowledged the frustration among PTI workers towards the party leadership and promised that their concerns would be addressed. “If there is any flaw in our working, it will be removed,” he said, adding that the PTI movement was still ongoing and that the party would soon announce a new plan of action.

Addressing rumors of a potential ban on PTI, Hassan expressed confidence in the country’s judicial system, stating that the party would fight any such decision in the courts.

During the interview, Hassan also commented on the role of PTI leader Aleema Khan, stating that she had the right to question party leadership, just like any other worker. He revealed that the PTI leadership had decided against going to D-Chowk for the sit-in at that time.

He also shed light on the absence of Ali Amin Gandapur at the sit-in site, explaining that Gandapur left the location to ensure the safety of Bushra Bibi. “We did not want Bushra Bibi to be arrested, so we made the decision to leave,” he said.

Hassan emphasized that the original goals of the protest were not met in Sangjani, prompting the decision to change the rally location to somewhere in Islamabad. He also mentioned that while he did not personally participate in the rally, he was actively involved in other party duties and was not available to attend the protest.