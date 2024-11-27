PTI’s sit-in continues, says Gandapur amid police claim of 954 arrests

We have been left only one choice, to protest without permission: KP CM

Omar Ayub Khan alleges ‘murderous attack’ was made on Gandapur and Bushra Bibi at D-Chowk

How can you call it a protest when law enforcement personnel are fired upon, or when public property is damaged?: IG Islamabad

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday resurfaced after disappearing from the venue of the PTI’s much-hyped “final call” protest at D-Chowk, claiming that the sit-in is a movement that is ongoing and will continue until the call from the party’s founder [to call it off].

While the Islamabad police chief said the law enforcement agencies have arrested nearly 1,000 protesters after crowds were dispersed and evicted from the federal capital in a sweeping security crackdown

Addressing a press conference at residence of KP Assembly Speaker residence of KP Speaker Babar Saleem Swati in the afternoon, CM Gandapur said the sit-in “is still ongoing” and would not end till PTI founder Imran Khan ordered so.

“People have died in this protest, we must pray for them,” the chief minister said during the press conference held at the residence of KP Speaker Babar Saleem Swati.

It is to be noted that Gandapur reached Mansehra along with Bushra Bibi and party General Secretary Omar Ayub from Islamabad late night when a grand operation was launched to disperse activists who were on a sit-in on the call of Imran Khan.

He said that the PTI is a peaceful party. “We talk about the rule of law, protection of the constitution, true freedom and democracy in the country. Unfortunately, for the last two and a half years, our party has been subjected to oppression.”

Gandapur said cases were fabricated against [the PTI leadership]. “Our mandate was stolen. Our leader is in jail in concocted cases. Our voters were tortured. We demand our rights but we are not allowed to protest peacefully.”

The chief minister said a cruel tradition has been set which is unprecedented in history. “We do not get justice from courts. We have only one choice, to protest without permission.

He said “whenever we demanded to hold rally in Islamabad we were tortured.”

“I want to make it clear, the sit-in is ongoing. It will continue as it is launched on the call of [Imran] Khan. He had said that the sit-in will continue until he say so. I want to tell the whole of Pakistan that our sit-in is continuing.”

He said “we were going peacefully. The question is why were we shot at? Whenever we got hold of a policeman or security force official, we let him go. Every family here has a member who is in police, Rangers, FC or army.”

The chief minister said that they [police] shot at our workers. “Hundreds of our people have been shot, the data of our martyrs is being compiled. The data of our workers who are arrested is also being collected.

“I was also targetted. I was fired upon. Bushra Bibi, who was with me, was also fired upon,” he continued

“We were going peacefully, talking peacefully, and in the end, the govt came in our path and inflicted violence on us. Why were bullets rained down on us?” the KP CM asked.

Terming the planned sit-in a “revolution”, the chief minister said: “If you try and stop it, people will come through other means.”

He was all praise the PTI activists and said they have been fighting a war for our coming generations. Today the PTI founder is in jail for us. He is sacrificing for our real freedom.

He said when a chief minister could not get justice, how common people can get justice.

He assured the families of arrested workers that he would secure their release. “I salute my workers. We stand with the families of those arrested.”

After a day of clashes between security forces and protesters in the city’s Red Zone ended in the party leadership’s hasty retreat, the PTI announced in the early hours of Wednesday that it was calling off its planned protest sit-in “for the time being”.

As PTI supporters inched towards the heavily barricaded D-Chowk late on Tuesday, the police and security forces employed intense teargas shelling to disperse the protesters.

Speaking alongside Gandapur, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan alleged there was “an attack with a murderous intent” on Gandapur and Bushra Bibi at D-Chowk, where they were leading their convoy.

“We are a democratic and peaceful party. We were shot at, which I gravely condemn,” the MNA said.

Ayub also called for an investigation into the deaths of two policemen and three Rangers personnel.

He claimed “rescuing” five policemen from Pathargarh in Islamabad. “We are not unjust but others are unjust to us in return,” he lamented.

Bushra Bibi, CM Gandapur and Ayub were set to address an “emergency” press conference at 11am today, according to Taimur Saleem Swati, senior vice president of PTI’s Hazara chapter. However, when the two men finally addressed the media, the former first lady was not seen alongside them.

Gandapur’s announcement came after the PTI called off the protest “for the time being” in the early hours of Wednesday, following the government crackdown on its supporters.

A press release shared by the party on its official X account read: “In view of the government’s brutality and the government’s plan to turn the capital into a slaughterhouse for unarmed citizens, [we] announce the suspension of the peaceful protest for the time being.”

It added that future plan of action would be announced “in light of the directions” of its incarcerated founder Imran Khan after the party’s political and core committees presented their “analyses of the state brutality” to him.

The statement, issued by the party spokesperson, condemned the alleged “killing” and “terror and brutality against peaceful protesters in the name of an operation”.

The party appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi to take suo motu notice of the alleged “brutal murder of martyred [party] workers” and order legal action against the prime minister and interior minister as well as Islamabad and Punjab police chiefs for “attempt to murder”.

“We will chalk out the new strategy later after proper consultation, Mohammad Asim, PTI’s Peshawar president, told Reuters. He said that Bushra Bibi as well as CM Gandapur had returned “safely” to KP from Islamabad.

More than 10,000 protesters surged into the city on the weekend, defying a ban on public gatherings and a lockdown to skirmish with 20,000 security forces enlisted to turn them back, AFP reported.

Overnight, security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters wielding sticks and slingshots, as roadblocks were set ablaze.

The late-night retreat by the PTI leadership, including Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and CM Gandapur, came after the latter was heard telling the protesters “to go home, have dinner and return tomorrow”.

By early Wednesday, AFP staff saw the main thoroughfare towards Islamabad’s government enclave cleared of crowds, and security forces in riot gear being bussed away from the area.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said in a statement they had “bravely repulsed the protesters”.

On Wednesday morning, the heavily fortified Red Zone was empty of protesters but several of their vehicles were left behind, including the remains of a truck from which Bushra Bibi had been leading the protests that appeared charred by flames, according to Reuters witnesses.

As PTI supporters faced off with security personnel across the federal capital on Tuesday, with both sides using tear gas and rubber bullets, at least two were killed and over 60 were injured during clashes.

The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) confirmed the death of two civilians and injuries to around 60 persons, including security personnel. At least three injured policemen and 10 civilians were also shifted to Polyclinic for treatment.

A total of six lives were lost in the three days of protests, which included a policeman and three Rangers officials who perished in a vehicular accident, officials and hospital sources said.

Nearly 1,000 protesters held: Islamabad IG

Addressing a press conference, Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Nasir Rizvi said 954 protesters were arrested between Sunday and Tuesday by law enforcement agencies when the crowds came within 1.6 kilometres of the government enclave. He said that 610 of the arrests were made “only on Tuesday alone”.

“We will not tolerate any terrorist activity,” Rizvi said. “How can you call it a protest when law enforcement personnel are fired upon, or when public property is damaged?

“This is not protest … this is terrorism and terrorism is a form of crime,” the IGP said. He warned that the protesters and those who “instigated” them would be booked.

According to the IGP, the demonstrators wielded “every kind of weapon” during the rally. “They were armed with AK47s, they had pistols, every kind of 7.62mm weapon and sniper rifles,” he said, adding that protesters used tear gas and slingshots to attack law enforcement personnel.

The IGP added that over 200 vehicles were impounded by police, while 39 weapons were seized, including Kalashnikovs, pistols and 12-bore weapons. “These terrorists brought them and used them on police,” Rizvi said.

“Seventy-one law enforcement officers were injured over the last three days, with 52 of them injured only yesterday,” he said. “Of those 52, 27 have suffered firearm injuries.”

Meanwhile, a statement from the Punjab police issued on the X account of state broadcaster PTV said 22 vehicles were damaged while over 170 personnel were injured and one dead.