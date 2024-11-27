Chalkboards to smart boards

In today’s world, only those nations thrive that know how to harness technology and use it for the development and nurturing of students at an early age.

Recently, a group comprising director of education, principal, section heads and teachers of three schools visited two public-sector institutions; the Islamabad College for Girls, F-6/2, and the Islamabad Model College for Girls G-9/3.

As part of the delegation, it came as a pleasant surprise to see technology in its most modern form in the hands of public-sector students.

Similarly, from artificial intelligence (AI) coding, robotics, e-rozgar, smart-board-based classes, library, science laboratories and computer lab to art room, home economics sessions and sick-room, there was much that surprised the team. We felt as if we had landed in a different world.

Two very confident girls of class XI recorded our interview for their podcast. Then class VII girls with their ongoing projects of robotics explained the phenomenon behind their working.

Two girls from class VI in the e-rozgar auditorium explained how much beneficial it was for them and for the girls of the community to learn, start entrepreneurship, and earn a living by connecting with the world.

The hall looked so impressive with a proper conference room lined with work stations, etc. At the Islamabad Model School, there was even an art gallery which earlier used to be a place to store junk.

We returned with lots of ideas to replicate in our system. If the government continues to invest in education at a broader level, public institutions would earn a lot of credibility, and the students would be better able to compete with the world.

SYED FARHAN BASIT

RISALPUR