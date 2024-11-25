PTI protests bring harm to country, create hardship for citizens: Naqvi

Interior Minister claims foreign nationals, including Afghan citizens participating in PTI protest

Meets personnel of law enforcement agencies at D-Chowk to boost their morale

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday called into question the PTI’s intentions, asking the party, “Are Pakistani citizens involved in your protests, or is this a movement led by foreigners?”

“Foreign nationals, including Afghan citizens, are participating in protests organised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI),” the interior minister insisted, claiming that despite tall claims the party’s rallies only emerged from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Addressing a press conference at D-Chowk, Naqvi revealed that “33 out of 100 individuals arrested in PTI’s last protest were Afghans, and several other foreign nationals were detained in the past two days.

Naqvi added that, once the protests conclude, authorities would publicly present an assessment of the damages incurred, so that the public can make decisions. “PTI protests bring harm to the country and create considerable hardship for citizens,” he said.

He clarified that mobile services remain operational across Pakistan, though mobile data services have been temporarily suspended to manage the situation. “We’re working to restore mobile data as soon as possible to relieve the public,” Naqvi noted.

The minister also highlighted communication with PTI’s Barrister Gohar, reminding him of the foreign delegations currently visiting Pakistan.

Naqvi said he wouldn’t have doubted PTI’s intentions had they chosen a date without overlapping with significant international events. “PTI’s protest call always coincides with major global events or visits by foreign dignitaries,” he remarked.

Asserting the government’s position, Naqvi stated, “The government is neither intimidated nor yielding. Anyone attempting to reach Islamabad or D-Chowk will be detained.”

Visit D-Chowk to boost morale of police, FC, Rangers

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited D-Chowk to boost the morale of police, FC, and Rangers.

He met with the personnel on duty and appreciated their high morale. Interior Minister commended the personnel on duty for their dedication. He paid tribute to them for their hard work and dedication to maintaining law and order.

The minister praised the personnel on duty for protecting the lives and property of citizens day and night. He directed that all possible facilities be provided to the personnel performing their duties, saying that it is our responsibility to take care of you.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the morale of the Islamabad police, FC, and Rangers personnel is very high. He added that the Islamabad police, FC, and Rangers personnel are always alert.

Federal Secretary Interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, IG Islamabad Police, and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad were also present on the occasion.

Aerial view of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Attock

Meanwhile, the Interior Minister took an aerial view of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Attock to review security arrangements in the three cities.

During his visit, Interior Minister took an aerial view of the security arrangements in various areas of the three cities. He also observed the overall situation on the Motorway, Swabi, and Pathar Gharh, expressing satisfaction with the security arrangements.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that necessary measures have been taken to ensure public peace and order in compliance with the Islamabad High Court’s order. He added that police, FC, and Rangers personnel are diligently performing their duties.

The Interior Minister emphasized that the government has taken all possible measures to protect the lives and property of citizens, and that strict action will be taken against miscreants in accordance with the law.