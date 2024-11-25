Bushra Bibi’s legal woes mount as another FIR registered against her

GUJRANWALA: A third case has been registered against Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founder Imran Khan, under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) in Gujranwala.

According to reports, the FIR, filed at Ghakkar Mandi police station, accuses Bushra Bibi of making provocative statements that could potential harm the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

According to police reports, the complaint was lodged by citizen Saeed Butt, who claims that Bushra Bibi’s remarks have stirred religious hatred and damaged bilateral relations.

This marks the ninth case filed against Bushra Bibi, further escalating the legal challenges she faces.

On November 23, two fresh new cases were registered against Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur for allegedly making inflammatory statements to incite hatred.

Following a video statement made by Bushra Bibi, cases were filed under the Telegraph Act of 1885. Police have stated that the proceedings are being conducted under Section 126 of the Telegraph Act and other relevant laws.

The content of the cases accuses Bushra Bibi of making provocative remarks intended to stir public emotions. It is claimed that the statement, made with intent and planning, targeted Saudi Arabia, playing on the public’s sentiments.

The video also allegedly contained statements contrary to the country’s foreign policy and public interest. The first case was filed in Dera Ghazi Khan on the complaint of a citizen named Ghulam Yaseen.

Additionally, a second case was filed in Rajanpur, with another citizen, Hakeem, as the complainant.