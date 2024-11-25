Better banking please

Over the last few months, commercial banks have been issuing transaction reports through text messages or emails without stating the updated position of the account. As a result, one has to log in via the relevant mobile app to check out the account balance. This is a hassle because of internet disruption either at the bank’s end or at the end of the user. The State Bank of Pakistan should direct all the banks to revert to the previous practice of intimating the transaction and updated account statement instantly through both text messages and emails.

AZHAR HUSSAIN SHAMIM

LAHORE