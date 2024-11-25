Opinion

Better banking please

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

Over the last few months, commercial banks have been issuing transaction reports through text messages or emails without stating the updated position of the account. As a result, one has to log in via the relevant mobile app to check out the account balance. This is a hassle because of internet disruption either at the bank’s end or at the end of the user. The State Bank of Pakistan should direct all the banks to revert to the previous practice of intimating the transaction and updated account statement instantly through both text messages and emails.

AZHAR HUSSAIN SHAMIM

LAHORE

Previous article
Lahore police arrest over 90 PTI workers amid major crackdown
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, Belarus FMs reaffirm commitment to promote mutually beneficial cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Monday met his Belarusian counterpart Maxim Ryzhenkov here, wherein two sides underlined the...

‘A revolution brewing’: PTI slams ruling elite’s hateful propaganda

Seven injured in police checkpost attack in Tank

Abbasi urges Imran Khan’s transfer to KP jail to ease Islamabad tensions

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.