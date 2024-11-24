Polio tally rises to 55 with three more WPV1 cases

One case reported in KP’s DI Khan while two in Balochistan’s Jaffarabad

ISLAMABAD: The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Sunday confirmed the detection of three wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) cases in the country.

With report of fresh cases, the number of total cases in the country this year reached to 55.

On Saturday, the lab confirmed the case from DI Khan and Zhob districts, where female children are affected, and Jaffarabad district where a male child is affected.

DI Khan, one of the seven polio endemic districts of southern KP, has now reported six polio cases, while this is the third case this year from Zhob and second from Jaffarabad.

Pakistan is responding to an intense resurgence of WPV1 this year with 55 cases reported so far. Of these, 26 are from Balochistan, 14 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

Earlier, the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) also reported the new cases from Dera Ismail Khan, Zhob, and Jaffarabad.

The NEOC confirmed that two girls from Dera Ismail Khan and Zhob, and a boy from Jaffarabad, were diagnosed with polio. This year, six polio cases have been reported from southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone.

GPEI appreciates Pakistan’s polio elimination strategy

On the other hand, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative delegation has appreciated the efforts of Government of Pakistan in eliminating the crippling disease of polio through its effective strategy.

The delegation that is on its second visit of Pakistan expressed these views during a meeting with Coordinator to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Malik Mukhtar Bharath and Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq.

Talking to the delegation, Dr Malik Mukhtar Bharath said a strategic National Emergency Action Plan is being implemented to reverse the virus surge.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication said we have revitalized a one-team approach and are deploying data-driven and locally tailored strategies to improve polio campaign quality.

The delegation praised the dedication of polio vaccination teams in difficult conditions and encouraged them to continue their vital work for children’s well-being.