Adele Bids Farewell to Las Vegas Residency with Emotional Statement

As Adele’s record-breaking Las Vegas residency draws to a close, the 36-year-old singer shared a heartfelt message with her fans, revealing just how emotionally and physically exhausting the past two years of performances have been.

Beginning in November 2022 after several delays, Adele’s residency at Caesar’s Palace became a defining chapter in her career. Over the course of the residency, which saw her performing almost every Friday and Saturday, Adele combined her powerhouse ballads with intimate and touching crowd interactions. She even extended her residency with a ten-night run in Munich.

But after nearly two years of continuous performances, Adele admitted that she had “run out of gas.” “Doing four hours a weekend of completely live singing is a lot,” she confessed to the audience at a recent show. “I’m very, very sensitive and emotional… I take every single person in this room into my soul, I take you home with me.”

Adele’s candidness about the toll the residency has taken on her body was evident as she explained her post-show routine. “Mondays, I’m very, very bedraggled because I get home very, very, very, very early on Sunday morning,” she said. “I look like a truck has hit me. Normally, I go on vocal rest for a couple of days… Sometimes I need it, sometimes I pretend I need it so I don’t have to talk to anybody.”

Though she expressed deep gratitude for the experience, Adele shared her excitement to take a break and spend time with her family. “I’m very ready for [the shows] to be over,” she said. “This has been in my mind for four years… four years for one [expletive] idea.”

The singer, who shares her 12-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, is also engaged to sports agent Rich Paul and is a proud stepmother to his children. “I’m looking forward to having loads of spare time to love on my kids, to love on my man, to love on another kid,” she added. “I need to get back to my own life.”

Having reportedly earned $100 million from her two-year residency, Adele joked about how she plans to unwind once the shows conclude. “A bottle of red wine is what I am going to need,” she laughed, acknowledging that while she had steered clear of red wine to protect her vocal cords, she planned to indulge once the residency ended. “Saturday night [the last show], I’m probably going to have a [lot] of red wine. That’s the most exciting thing for when the show ends!”

After her final show on November 23, Adele plans to “veg until the end of the year” and “hibernate,” marking the much-needed rest after an extraordinary and demanding period in her career.