Dar condemns PTI’s timing of protests during international visits

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has questioned whether PTI’s protest is a political move or a well-thought-out conspiracy and game against the dignity and honor of the country.

Dar criticised PTI’s recurring protest calls, questioning their timing to coincide with visits by important international dignitaries to Pakistan.

In a statement on Sunday, Dar highlighted the timing of PTI protests, such as during the visit of the Chinese Prime Minister on October 14, the SCO Summit on October 15-16, and the arrival of the Belarusian President the following Monday.

He appealed to PTI to “spare Pakistan from your petty politics.”

Additionally, Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, addressed a news conference in Lahore, stating that the public has consistently rejected PTI’s calls for protests and sit-ins, and predicted failure for the party’s latest demonstrations.

Iqbal emphasized the government’s responsibility to protect lives and property, noting that precautionary measures are in place. He underscored Pakistan’s ongoing economic progress under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is set to announce a five-year economic development plan soon.

Iqbal accused PTI protesters of attempting to disrupt this progress for their personal agendas, warning that the government will not tolerate disruptions to normal life or the creation of law and order issues.

He affirmed that no one is permitted to take the law into their own hands, and those causing unrest will face strict consequences.

Additionally, Iqbal noted that the PTI founder, who has been legally sentenced, can only seek release through the courts and must clear his name through judicial processes.