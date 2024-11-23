Angelina Jolie Was ‘Terrified’ While Portraying Maria Callas in New Film

Angelina Jolie recently shared her apprehensions about portraying the legendary opera singer Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain’s upcoming biopic, “Maria.” Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Jolie, 49, expressed how daunting the role was, despite the thorough preparation and support she received from the director.

Jolie described feeling “terrified” at the prospect of stepping into the shoes of such a revered figure in the opera world. To ease her into the role, Larrain arranged the shooting schedule to tackle the most intimate scenes first, gradually building up to the high-pressure moments. This methodical approach, along with continuous vocal coaching and nightly classes during filming, helped Jolie gain the confidence she needed to embody Callas.

Pablo Larrain, known for his nuanced biographical films, expressed his initial concerns about the project due to the complex and underrepresented world of opera in cinema. However, his previous interactions with Jolie convinced him that she had the work ethic and discipline required for such a demanding role. Larrain’s admiration for Callas and his personal connection to opera, having grown up attending performances with his mother, added a personal stake in the project’s success.

The director praised Jolie’s determination and ability to embrace the rigorous demands of the role, noting her methodical approach to climbing the “huge mountain” that playing Callas represented. He commended her for her commitment to finding the right path to authentically portray Callas.

Jolie also spoke highly of Larrain’s directorial style, highlighting his fairness and empathy in exploring and shaping significant moments in the lives of historical figures. Her experience with Larrain has evidently been profoundly impactful, suggesting that the film will offer a thoughtful and deeply researched look into Maria Callas’s life and career.

“Maria” promises to be an insightful exploration into the life of Maria Callas, with Jolie’s performance anticipated to be a testament to her dedication to the craft and Larrain’s visionary direction.