Diddy’s Fourth Bail Request Denied; Lawyers Propose ‘Alternate’ Plan

Sean “Diddy” Combs faces another setback as his latest bail request has been rejected by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian. This marks the fourth unsuccessful attempt by the rapper’s legal team to secure his release pending trial on serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

During a court hearing on November 22, Diddy’s lawyers proposed an alternative for his detention, suggesting that he be placed under house arrest at his luxurious Star Island residence in Florida. However, Judge Subramanian dismissed the proposal, stating, “That is not going to work.”

In response, the defense outlined a more stringent plan, proposing that Diddy be confined to his Upper East Side apartment in New York City. This arrangement would include round-the-clock surveillance, with two security guards stationed within the property and an additional two guards positioned outside the three-bedroom apartment. The legal team argued that these conditions would offer more restrictive measures than those at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, where Combs is currently held.

The final decision on this new proposal is expected to be made in the coming week as Combs remains in custody. The ongoing legal battle and repeated bail rejections highlight the complexities and severity of the charges against the music mogul.