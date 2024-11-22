Security considerations, not ‘desire’ behind internet disruption: State Minister

Such decisions are taken by Ministry of Interior, says Shaza Fatima Khawaja

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Thursday asserted that internet restrictions in Pakistan are based on security considerations, not a desire to disrupt access.

“No one is interested in shutting down the internet,” she stated, explaining that such decisions are made after careful assessment by the Ministry of Interior.

The statement follows the Ministry of Interior’s recent directive to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block unregistered Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to prevent misuse by terrorist groups.

Sheza Kh stressed that the ministry is working with the IT industry to minimise disruptions. “Law and order is paramount for us, but we will make every effort to ensure no disruption to the industry,” she affirmed.

The PTA, addressing recent internet slowdowns, ruled out VPN-related restrictions as the cause, instead attributing issues to submarine cable damage, which it said has now been resolved.

Pakistan currently relies on seven submarine cables for its internet, all of which are subject to weather-related risks, according to PTA officials.

The Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), however, expressed alarm, warning that VPN restrictions and slow internet could significantly harm Pakistan’s IT and ITeS sectors.

The association cautioned that these changes threaten the industry’s viability, potentially causing “irreparable financial losses” and damaging Pakistan’s reputation globally.