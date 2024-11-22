Zayn Malik to restart music tour with heavy heart following Liam Payne’s funeral

Zayn Malik will be returning back into the public eye with a heavy heart after the funeral of late friend Liam Payne.

Earlier in November, the Pillow Talk singer decided to cancel his UK shows which were aligned for this week. But he postponed them specially to attend the memorial service of his former One Direction bandmate.

As per the reports of Mirror UK, the 31-year-old singer will now be getting back to the grind as he is set to continue with his tour this weekend in Leeds.

Prior to this, he officially announced the suspension of his ‘Stairway to the Sky’ tour in an Instagram post soon after hearing the news of Liam’s passing.

“Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the Stairway to the Sky tour.”

“The dates are being rescheduled for January and I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates.”

“Love you all and thank you for your understanding”, the Dusk Till Dawn singer wrote.

Liam Payne has been finally laid to rest on November 20. His service was attended by all his bandmates including Harry Styles, Zayn, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.