Prince William reflects on life lesson learned early from Princess Diana

Prince William’s deep commitment to addressing homelessness traces back to his formative years and the profound influence of his mother, Princess Diana.

The late Princess of Wales, renowned for her compassion and activism, left an indelible mark on William’s perspective, shaping his approach to social issues.

In a recent documentary titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, the Prince reflected on pivotal childhood experiences that instilled in him a lifelong dedication to helping those in need.

In the documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, the Prince revisited one of the defining moments of his childhood—when his mother introduced him to the realities of homelessness. Diana took William and his younger brother, Harry, to The Passage, a UK charity supporting those experiencing homelessness, when he was just 11. This visit left a lasting impression on him.

Reflecting on the memory, William shared, “My mother went about her usual way, making everyone feel relaxed, having a laugh and joking with everyone. I remember at the time kind of thinking, ‘Well, if everyone doesn’t have a home, they’re all going to be really sad.’ But it was incredible how happy an environment it was.”

William also recalled the lessons he learned from that experience, saying, “I remember having some good conversations, playing chess, chatting, and that’s when it dawned on me that there were other people out there who don’t have the same life as you do.

“You know, when you’re quite small, you just think life is what you see in front of you, and you don’t really have a concept to look elsewhere. It’s when you meet people, as I did then, who put a different perspective in your head and say, ‘Well, I was living on the street last night,’ and you’re like, ‘Woah.’ I remember that happening.”

Princess Diana’s dedication to helping the homeless inspired William, who has carried forward her values and now seeks to pass them on to his own children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Just as his mother taught him about life beyond the palace walls, William believes in fostering awareness in his children from an early age.

Speaking about his approach, he said, “I am starting to introduce homelessness to my children on the school run. The first few times I thought, ‘Do I bring this up or should I wait to see if anybody noticed?’ Sure enough, they did, and they were just sort-of silent. After I said what was going on, I could see their brains try to work out what that means. I do think it’s really important that we start those conversations when the children are small so they’re not just living, you know, in their own little worlds.”

For William, tackling homelessness is more than a cause—it is a way of continuing Diana’s mission of compassion and ensuring her values live on through his work and his family.

At just 15 years old, Prince William faced the tragic loss of his mother, Princess Diana, who passed away at the age of 36 in a devastating car crash in Paris. Decades later, Diana’s legacy remains a guiding force in his life.