Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘not sleeping well’ since security breach

Prince William and Kate Middleton narrowly escaped a dangerous situation after two masked men raided Windsor Castle and stole farm vehicles from the property on Sunday.

The intruders, who broke in the royal residence reportedly smashed the gate which the Prince and Princess of Wales often use as it is near to their Adelaide Cottage.

While the Wales family was unharmed, King Charles and Queen Camilla were not on the property, the royals are having a hard time coping with the security scare, according to a royal expert.

“This is of course horrific because at this time, when [William and Kate] are under immense stress due to her health concerns, this is the last thing they need,” royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

“Who on Earth could sleep well at night knowing this sort of violation of their safety has taken place?” Fordwich pointed out.

“Supposedly, armed guards have been [previously] removed because they were viewed as unpleasant for the tourists and the public to see. Surely, tourists would be calm and happy to see the royal family protected by armed guards!” she lamented.

On Sunday, The Sun reported two men had scaled the gates of Windsor Castle to steal some farm vehicles. The culprits then used the stolen truck to smash the security gate to make their escape.

Per an insider, there are security alarms set on the property but the break-in was only discovered when the robbers crashed through the security barrier at Shaw Farm Gate exit.”

Adelaide Cottage is five minutes away but still on Windsor grounds. William’s family was understood to be asleep during the raid as it was late and a school night.