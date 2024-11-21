Kylie Jenner Hilariously Recreates Kendall’s Cucumber Mishap to Promote New Holiday Collection | Watch

Kylie Jenner took a playful jab at her sister Kendall Jenner by recreating her viral cucumber cutting scene to promote her new Khy Holiday collection. In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, November 20, Kylie, dressed in a sparkling black sequin outfit from her latest collection, mimicked Kendall’s awkward attempt from a 2022 episode of their Hulu reality show.

In the original scene, Kendall struggled with slicing a cucumber, prompting their mother, Kris Jenner, to nervously suggest calling the chef for help. Kylie’s reenactment on TikTok showcased her humor as she acted out the scene, cutting the cucumber while lip-syncing to the dialogue, “I’m making it myself,” evoking laughs and capturing fans’ attention.

Kendall herself joined in the fun, commenting on Kylie’s post, “Taught me everything I know,” showing her good spirit about the incident. The moment has been a lingering joke since Kendall admitted on the show to being a poor cutter, an acknowledgment that sparked widespread amusement and memes.

Despite the humor, Kendall has since proven her culinary skills have improved. In a June 2023 interview with WSJ. Magazine, she confidently stated, “I successfully cut ‘The Cucumber.’ So if anyone says I cannot cut cucumber, I physically cut the cucumber and I did it tastefully.” She also mentioned her proficiency in preparing dishes like rice pilaf with herbed chicken for friends, showcasing her growth in the kitchen since the infamous incident.

Kylie’s TikTok not only served as a lighthearted nod to her sister’s past kitchen struggles but also effectively highlighted her new holiday fashion line, blending family dynamics with business promotion.