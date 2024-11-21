Prince Harry decides to step out of Meghan Markle’s shadow

Prince Harry, who’s being admired for his recent solo trips, has reportedly decided to stop living in Meghan Markle’s shadow.

The Duke of Sussex wants to start being more noticed and valued for his own achievements and abilities, according to an expert.

Harry has taken a decisive step to put ‘Meghan Markle’s feelings above his own’ amid professional separation as he’s ‘not getting enough credit’ for taking Invictus Games to new heights since leaving the royal family, a body language expert has claimed.

Darren Stanton believes Harry’s attention is always on Meghan, making sure she’s okay during their joint engagements, adding: “Here, we tend to see more of his protective nature than his individual emotion as he puts Meghan’s feelings above his own.”

Meghan and Harry have recently decided to embark on a separation of their professional lives and have pivoted to solo public appearances rather than joint engagements.

King Charles III’s son Harry, who’s expected to travel to the UK this Christmas to attend an event, is currently attending Invictus events in Vancouver on his own.

Stanton lauded Harry’s decision to make a solo trip for his Games, saying: “Here on his own, he is completely engaged with what he is doing and who he is meeting. His passion here is incredibly visible.”

The expert went on explaining Harry’s mood and feelings while he appears without Meghan, claiming: “Attending alone, we always tend to see the best of Harry when he’s appearing solo.

“Harry absolutely comes into his own. He’s got this massive smile, he’s beaming from ear to ear, portraying his enjoyment and his happiness.”

“We know this is authentic and a genuine emotion from him. His whole face is engaged, the crow’s feet at the side of the eyes are there.”

Some other experts have also shared their thoughts about Harry’s solo appearances and his genuine expressions as he appears completely relaxed and focused on what needs to be done.

However, the Duchess of Sussex is expected to accompany the Duke to the Vancouver games in February, and the California-based couple may bring their son Prince Archie with them.