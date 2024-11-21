At least 38 massacred in gun attack on passengers’ convoy in Lower Kurram: police

Kurram DC says two separate convoys of Shia community targeted in ‘terrorist’ attack

Interior Minister says in contact with KP authorities and they would be provided all-out help and support

KP CM announces financial assistance for deceased persons’ families, terming attack ‘extremely regrettable and condemnable’

PESHAWAR/KURRAM: At least 38 people were killed and 30 others sustained gunshot wounds when a convoy of passenger van was ambushed by unidentified assailants in the Ochut area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Kurram region on Thursday, according to the security officials and administration.

The incident occurred when two convoys, one belonging to the Tori Bangash tribes heading to Peshawar and another travelling in the opposite direction to Parachinar, were ambushed by armed assailants.

According to police and hospital sources, the attackers opened indiscriminate fire on the vehicles, leaving a scene of devastation.

The injured include two women, with 21 of the victims transported to CMH and another 28 taken to Alizai Tehsil Hospital for treatment.

Tribal leader Jalal Bangash revealed that many passengers remain trapped in the area and called for urgent rescue operations.

“We have been pleading with the government for over a month and a half to ensure the safety of transportation routes,” said Bangash. “Dozens of passengers are still stranded, and immediate action is needed to prevent further loss of life.”

Kurram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javedullah Mehsud told AFP that “two separate convoys of the Shia community members … were targeted by the terrorists in the Kurram district.

“Both convoys consisted of around 40 vehicles travelling under police escort.”

DC Mehsud further said that “women and children sought refuge in local houses, and we are currently searching for [the attackers] in the area.”

“Sectarian attacks had occurred in the past but this time around, civilians have also been targeted in the current attack”, Mehsud pointed out, asserting it could be the result of terrorism”, he told the local media, adding that there were land disputes between tribes in Kurram.

According to police, the gunmen attacked the convoy while lying in ambush in the surrounding hills, targeting several vehicles with automatic gunfire.

The authorities said that the attack left 38 dead, including a woman, and children while several of the wounded are in critical condition, raising concerns that the death toll may rise.

Medical teams quickly responded soon after the incident, transferring the injured passengers to nearby hospitals.

The provincial government has deployed additional security forces to the region, while officials confirmed a perimeter has been established around Ochut as search operations continue for the attackers.

The motive behind the ambush remained unclear, while no group has yet claimed responsibility.

Ahmady Shama Station House Officer Kaleem Shah confirmed to the media that 38 people were killed, including three women, and 11 were injured.

The same death toll was given by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi while speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court.

“This past week has been difficult and upsetting, now 38 people have been martyred in Kurram,” he said. “We see a new incident every day now and are in constant contact with the KP authorities, the inspector general of police and the chief minister. They need help”, he emphasized.

“They are one of our provinces, a part of our country and we will not leave them behind,” the interior minister said. “We are going to help whatever we can.”

KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry told Reuters that “the death toll is likely to rise”.

Providing details of the incident, KP government spokesperson Barrister Dr Saif said police personnel were attacked first, and then the passenger convoy was targeted from both sides. “Around 200 vehicles were in the convoy,” he said.

He said the district administration, senior police officials and officers were present at the scene. Barrister Saif added that an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

Earlier, Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Alizai Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Ishaq said 33 people were killed and 30 injured, adding that the latter were being referred to various hospitals in the district and some to Peshawar.

Condemnations pouring in

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the incident and described it as cowardly, expressing his condolences to the bereaved of the deceased.

Similarly, he ordered that the best medical facilities be provided to the people injured in the attack in a statement condemning the attack.

He issued a directive to identify the attackers and punish them.

“The enemies of the peace of the country attacked the convoy of innocent citizens which is tantamount to brutality. All attempts of anti-national elements to destroy the peace of the beloved country will be thwarted.

“The evil elements involved in the incident will be identified and punished accordingly. Saboteurs cannot demoralise the brave Pakistani nation by such cowardly actions,” he said.

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the incident and expressed his condolences to the bereaved of the deceased.

“Attacking innocent passengers is a cowardly and inhumane act,” he was quoted as saying in a post on X by PPP’s media cell.

He added that those responsible for the incident should be punished. He urged that timely medical aid be provided to the injured.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur took strict notice of the incident and also condemned it.

He directed a delegation comprising the chief secretary, provincial law minister and the area’s MNA and MPA to visit Kurram immediately and personally assess the conditions there and submit a report.

The chief minister also called for the area’s jirga to be reactivated to improve the situation in Kurram.

“Work should be done to establish a provincial highways police to secure all highways in the province,” CM Gandapur said in directions to authorities.

“The provincial government, police and all relevant institutions are making serious efforts to improve the law and order situation in the area,” he said.

Announcing financial assistance for the families of those killed in the attack, CM Gandapur said targeting innocent citizens was “extremely regrettable and condemnable”.

“The elements involved in the incident cannot escape the clutches of the law,” he vowed.

The incident comes amid a sharp uptick in the number of terrorist attacks in Balochistan and KP.

Attacks escalated after the banned terrorist Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan outfit broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022 and vowed to target security forces.

Last month, two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in KP’s North Waziristan district.

Twelve security personnel were martyred after a checkpost was targeted in the Mali Khel area of KP’s Bannu, the military’s media affairs wing said a day ago.