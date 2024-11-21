Nicole Kidman reveals unexpected love for raves

Nicole Kidman is a woman of many interests.

Despite being a low-key party person, she expressed her love for raves in an interview.

During her appearance at GQ’s Men of the Year Awards red carpet on November 19th, The Perfect Couple star engaged in a playful interview with comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg, where they bonded over chicken nuggets and Australian slang for ‘goodbyes.’

When Kidman was asked about her party preferences, she replied, “I’m a small party person.”

“But I do enjoy a rave,” she added.

When Dimoldenberg joked that a warehouse rave isn’t exactly a ‘small party,’ the American-Australian actress laughed and confessed that she is a person of extremes and loves techno.

The two also discussed the 57-year-old’s upcoming thriller movie, Babygirl.

The film is an erotic thriller that centers on Kidman as a CEO who pursued a romantic relationship with a younger intern, portrayed by Harris Dickinson.

She told the Chicken Shop Date host that the film, which is set to release on Christmas in the United States, is going to be a great movie to watch with your date.

“I don’t even know if raunchy is the right word. It’s more like, erotic, sensual,” she said.

“So quite good for a date.”