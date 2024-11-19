Nikki Haley Slams Morning Joe Hosts Over Mar-a-Lago Meeting With Trump

Nikki Haley, former GOP presidential candidate, criticized Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski after they revealed meeting Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Haley accused the pair of prioritizing ratings over principles, dismissing their claims of seeking better communication with the former president.

“Joe and Mika didn’t suddenly see the light; they saw their ratings,” Haley posted on X, referencing the significant drop in MSNBC’s prime-time viewership following Trump’s election victory. The Morning Joe hosts, known for their past criticism of Trump, justified the meeting by saying it was necessary to “restart communications” and provide insight during “unsettling times.”

Scarborough and Brzezinski’s visit sparked backlash from both viewers and media colleagues, with accusations of hypocrisy and “bending the knee” to Trump. MSNBC host Katie Phang tweeted, “Normalizing Trump is a bad idea. Period,” while The View’s Sunny Hostin called their approach unjournalistic.

The controversy also highlighted the strained relationship between Haley and the Morning Joe team. Brzezinski previously criticized Haley for not condemning Trump more strongly and for suggesting President Biden might die in office if reelected. Haley’s latest comments add to the growing divide between the political figure and the left-leaning hosts.

Despite Scarborough’s reassurance that the meeting was not to “normalize” Trump, the move has left Morning Joe fans questioning the motives and credibility of the show’s leadership. Meanwhile, Haley continues to position herself as a prominent voice in the ongoing Republican debate over Trump’s role in the party.