Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Spotted Sharing Sweet Moment With Dancer Keoni Rose

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 18-year-old daughter, was seen sharing a casual lunch moment with fellow dancer Keoni Rose in Los Angeles on Friday. The pair opted for an impromptu meal on the roof of a car, with Keoni sweetly brushing Shiloh’s hair during their relaxed outing.

Dressed in a black boxing hoodie, sweatpants, and sneakers, Shiloh kept things low-key as she leaned against the car and checked her phone. Keoni matched her laid-back style in a black sweatshirt and sweatpants, reflecting their shared dancer lifestyle.

Shiloh, who recently dropped Pitt from her surname, continues to impress with her dedication to dance, according to her choreographer Keelan Carter. Despite her famous lineage, Carter emphasized that Shiloh is determined to succeed on her own merit, avoiding any reliance on her parents’ fame.

Angelina Jolie, a longtime advocate for fostering her children’s individuality, has previously spoken about encouraging self-expression in her family. Shiloh’s father, Brad Pitt, also praised her talent, calling her dance ability “beautiful” and admitting it brought “a tear to the eye.”

This sighting comes shortly after Shiloh skipped a high-profile red carpet event attended by her younger brother Knox, who joined Jolie at the Governors Awards. Meanwhile, insiders claim Jolie’s public outings with her children, including her son Knox, may be timed to provoke her ex-husband amid their ongoing divorce battle.