Taylor Swift’s Toronto Eras Show Features Celebrity Guests and Emotional Mashups

Taylor Swift continued to dazzle fans at her Eras Tour in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 16, delivering an electrifying performance to a sold-out crowd at Rogers Centre. The show, part of a six-night run in Canada, featured her signature 45-song setlist and heartfelt surprise mashups, alongside appearances by celebrity supporters Mariska Hargitay, Zooey Deschanel, and Jonathan Scott.

Mariska Hargitay, whose Law & Order: SVU character Olivia Benson inspired the name of Swift’s cat, attended with her husband, Peter Hermann. Hargitay shared photos of herself wearing friendship bracelets, a fan tradition at Eras shows, captioning one Instagram post, “Toronto And that’s just one hand….. 💖🙏🏼📿.”

Fans also spotted New Girl actress Zooey Deschanel and her fiancé, Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott, enjoying the concert. Deschanel and Swift share a connection through the singer’s cameo on New Girl’s second season.

During the show, Swift surprised the audience with two acoustic mashups. She invited her opening act, Gracie Abrams, for a duet blending their song “us” with Swift’s 1989 hit “Out of the Woods,” followed by a solo piano mashup of “You’re On Your Own, Kid” from Midnights and “long story short” from Evermore. These special moments have become a signature of Swift’s tour, creating unique memories for each audience.

Swift has been met with enthusiasm in Toronto, including a Reputation-inspired welcome tweet from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Rogers Centre celebrated her arrival with a giant friendship bracelet wrapped around the venue, continuing a tradition from previous tour stops.

The Eras Tour, which began in March 2023, concludes with three more shows in Toronto followed by three final performances in Vancouver. Fans are speculating Swift may surprise audiences with the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) or Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) before the tour ends. With her tour wrapping up after nearly two years, Swift has released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), 1989 (Taylor’s Version), and her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, during its run.