New water supply agreement ensures reliable access for Gwadar Free Zone businesses

GWADAR: Gwadar has secured an agreement ensuring uninterrupted water supply to both local and foreign businesses in the Gwadar North Free Zone.

The deal, announced on Thursday, involves a tripartite arrangement between the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), and China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC), the operator of the Gwadar Port and Free Zone.

Under the agreement, pricing terms have been set based on two distinct water supply sources. The first source, a fully operational seawater desalination plant with a capacity of 1.2 MGD, will supply water at a commercial rate of $3.30 per ton, with a dedicated 11.3-kilometer pipeline already in place to serve the zone.

The second source, a water tank at the GDA’s airport, offers a rate of $1 per ton, with water sourced from Sawar Dam and Shadi Kor Dam. GPA has constructed a 5.5-kilometer pipeline connecting this tank directly to the North Free Zone, ensuring a steady supply.

According to a Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) official, this agreement is a positive development for investors, as reliable water access is vital for business operations in the Free Zone. He added that the new supply arrangement would strengthen investor confidence and drive economic growth in Gwadar by supporting long-term investment plans in the region.