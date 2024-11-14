World

Daniel Craig Stuns with Slick Silver Hair and New Red Carpet Look

By Web Desk

Daniel Craig turned heads on Wednesday night with a stylish new look, debuting slick silver hair and a dashing beard at the LA premiere of his latest film, Queer. Known for his signature blonde locks, the 56-year-old James Bond star now sports a silver hairstyle, paired with a tailored grey suit and a casual white T-shirt. Adding a bold touch, Craig wore orange-tinted glasses, adding an unexpected flair to his red-carpet look.

Craig’s evolving style has been a talking point among fans. Over recent months, he has been seen experimenting with daring fashion choices, shedding his iconic James Bond look for something more adventurous. Last month, he attended Paris Fashion Week in khaki balloon trousers, a multicolored knit sweater, and a leather bomber jacket at the Loewe Womenswear SS25 show, accompanied by his wife, Rachel Weisz, in complementary pastels.

Craig’s new look was also showcased in a campaign photoshoot for Loewe’s FW24 line, where his sartorial reinvention was met with enthusiastic fan reactions. “Daniel Craig is really in the ‘I’m gonna have fun’ era of his life, and I’m here for it 10000%,” one fan commented. Craig and Weisz, who married in a private ceremony in 2011, remain a fashion-forward pair, capturing fans’ attention with their coordinated style on and off the red carpet.

