Gandapur backs Imran Khan’s call for Nov 24 protests, warns of no turning back

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has strongly backed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s call for a nationwide protest scheduled for November 24 in Islamabad.

Gandapur, speaking to the media today, reaffirmed his party’s stance, declaring that there would be “no turning back” in PTI’s struggle for what he called the “restoration of democracy and the rule of law” in the country.

The statement came hours after Imran Khan issued what he described as a “final call” to his supporters for mass protests against the government’s alleged “stolen mandate” and the recent enactment of the controversial 26th constitutional amendment.

In a pointed response to questions from reporters, Gandapur echoed Khan’s assertion that this protest would be crucial for Pakistan’s political future. He emphasized that this protest was not just about the release of party leadership, including Imran Khan himself, but about standing up for the very essence of Pakistan’s democracy.

“The people of Pakistan have spoken. This is not a political struggle, but a battle for our basic freedoms,” Gandapur stated, standing in front of a gathering of PTI workers in Peshawar.

He also warned that PTI’s determination to press on with the protests was unwavering, suggesting that the government’s attempts to block or delay the movement would only strengthen the resolve of the party’s supporters. “There is no turning back now. The government will be held responsible for any consequences that arise from this protest,” Gandapur added, signaling that PTI’s position on the matter was firm.

Aleema Khan, the sister of Imran Khan and a prominent PTI figure, also voiced her support for the call for protest, reiterating her brother’s demand for an end to what he sees as an unjust political system.

In a statement shared from Islamabad, Aleema Khan stressed that the upcoming protests would represent a stand not just for the PTI leadership, but for all Pakistanis who believe in democratic principles.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan, who remains incarcerated in Adiala Jail, issued a strongly worded statement to PTI’s supporters across the country. The statement was shared by his close associates, who communicated his grievances regarding the government’s actions, including the passage of the 26th Amendment, which PTI views as an effort to “undermine the powers of the judiciary and further entrench the current regime.”

Imran’s final call echoed similar sentiments, urging citizens to take to the streets on November 24 in an attempt to reclaim what he describes as “stolen democracy.” He also repeated allegations of widespread electoral manipulation during the February elections, claiming that the results were rigged in favor of the ruling coalition, a claim that has been a focal point for PTI throughout its ongoing protests.

The call for protests on November 24 follows a turbulent few months for the PTI, which has been embroiled in political and legal battles since Imran Khan’s arrest in August 2023 on charges related to corruption and other offenses.

Since then, the party has staged a series of rallies and demonstrations across Pakistan, many of which have been met with resistance from the government, including the use of Section 144 and other measures to restrict public gatherings.

The PTI leadership has repeatedly accused the government of undermining the constitution and obstructing their right to protest.

On October 15, 2024, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to call off its planned protest at D-Chowk in Islamabad. The protest was originally set to take place during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, but PTI leadership reconsidered following internal discussions within the party’s core committee.