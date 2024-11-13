Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Mansions Targeted in Back-to-Back Burglaries Before Saints Game

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes both experienced break-ins at their Kansas City area homes last month, just days apart from each other and ahead of their Oct. 7 game against the New Orleans Saints. According to police records obtained by Page Six, Mahomes’ Belton, Missouri mansion was broken into early on Oct. 6, with the incident reported by a bodyguard shortly after midnight. Details on what may have been stolen remain unclear.

Mahomes, 29, was out celebrating Kelce’s 35th birthday on Oct. 5, raising questions about whether the residence was empty during the break-in. Mahomes lives with his pregnant wife, Brittany, and their two young children, Sterling and Bronze.

Less than 48 hours later, Kelce’s Leawood, Kansas mansion was also burglarized around 7:30 p.m., shortly after kickoff against the Saints. Police documents obtained by TMZ revealed that thieves made off with $20,000 in cash and damaged Kelce’s back door. Sources believe both incidents are linked to other similar crimes in the area, and the FBI is working with local law enforcement on the cases. Authorities suspect the burglaries may be connected to a larger organized crime network extending beyond Missouri.

The burglaries occurred during a busy weekend for Kelce, whose family, friends, and girlfriend Taylor Swift were all in town for his birthday. Sources shared that Swift threw a private celebration for Kelce and took him, his family, and the Mahomes family out for sushi. While it’s unknown where Swift was staying, Chiefs players generally stay at their team hotel before home games.

atrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, invested in an eight-acre property in 2020 for $400,000, transforming it into a luxury mansion. The expansive estate includes impressive features like a basketball court, a par-3 golf hole, and a private five-yard football field, creating an ideal retreat for the high-profile couple and their family.

Travis Kelce recently upgraded his own home, reportedly motivated by privacy needs as his relationship with “Fortnight” singer Taylor Swift became more serious. Last year, the “New Heights” podcast host purchased a $6 million mansion in a gated community, prioritizing the added security and seclusion for him and Swift.

The gated community setting was a significant factor in Kelce’s purchase, ensuring the sense of security that’s essential for the celebrity couple.