Angelina Jolie Brings Timeless Elegance to NYC Premiere of Biopic ‘Maria

By Web Desk

Angelina Jolie brought a touch of classic Hollywood style to New York City on Tuesday night, stepping out in a sophisticated black dress and velvet shawl for the premiere of her latest biographical film, Maria. The 49-year-old actress completed her look with silver earrings and minimal, glowing makeup, turning heads as she arrived for the event.

Directed by Pablo Larrain, known for Jackie and Spencer, Maria explores the final days of opera icon Maria Callas in 1970s Paris. The film, already generating Oscars buzz, is set to premiere on Netflix on December 11, following a limited theatrical release in the U.S. beginning November 27.

Jolie has been actively promoting the film, recently attending a screening at NYC’s Crosby Street Hotel, where she mingled with actress Candice Bergen.

Maria initially premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in August, building anticipation with a star-studded cast that includes Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

