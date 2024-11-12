Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Frances Tiafoe Share Moments After Chiefs’ Win in Star-Studded Game Day Meetup

Tiafoe and Broomfield documented their post-game hangout on Instagram, where they shared photos with the Chiefs stars and Swift. The first photo, taken by Swift herself, shows her and Broomfield making playful faces while Tiafoe and Kelce strike fun poses. Broomfield later posted a TikTok that gives fans a live glimpse of the moment, with Swift winking and sticking her tongue out.

Another highlight included a group photo with Swift’s dad, Scott, hilariously photobombing from the background. Tiafoe and Broomfield also posed with the Mahomes in front of a Chiefs jersey, celebrating the game day excitement with smiles.

Broomfield later shared in an Instagram Story that Tiafoe orchestrated the Chiefs experience after overhearing her wish to attend a game. “I was talking to my friend a few weeks ago about wanting to experience a Chiefs game,” she wrote, expressing her excitement about Tiafoe’s thoughtful surprise.

As a nod to his time in Kansas City, Tiafoe posted a thank you to KC on his Instagram Stories, showing appreciation for the hospitality and unforgettable day. Swift, who attended with her parents and other Chiefs regulars, also took time to pose for photos with friends and family, including a sweet moment with Chariah Gordon’s young daughter, captioned “Auntie Tay & Baby Ci” by Gordon on Instagram.